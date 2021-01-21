Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.83

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 49292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tronox by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tronox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tronox by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 56,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.