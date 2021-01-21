Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

