Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,620,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

