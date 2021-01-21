TrustVerse (TRV) Price Down 8.5% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.08 million and $217,074.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00535298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00042101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.65 or 0.03928573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars.

