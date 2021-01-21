Tsfg LLC Has $141,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $290.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.97.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

