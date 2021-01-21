Tsfg LLC Has $239,000 Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 3,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,356. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42.

