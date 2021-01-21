Tsfg LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 112,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

