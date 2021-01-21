Tsfg LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $215.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

