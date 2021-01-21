Tsfg LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.67. 1,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.