TTC Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00524839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.73 or 0.03817947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

