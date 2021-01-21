TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $4.09. TuanChe shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $73.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.51). TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.

TuanChe Company Profile (NASDAQ:TC)

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

