Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $26.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 222,095 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,089,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 81,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUP opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

