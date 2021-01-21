Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $236,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,268.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,033.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

