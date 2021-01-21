Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $279,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

