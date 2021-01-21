Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $298,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.