Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $364,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

