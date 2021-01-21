Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 2,178 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

