Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $239,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:XRX opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

