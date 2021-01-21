Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $394,000 Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUSE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

