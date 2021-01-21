Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,953,000 after acquiring an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.