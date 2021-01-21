Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $392.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.92. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $398.29. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. FBN Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.