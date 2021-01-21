TwoKeyEconomy Market Cap Reaches $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00061829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00551355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.73 or 0.03874958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013027 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

