U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

USB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. 44,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

