U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading 6.3% Higher

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 312,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 281,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $406.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

