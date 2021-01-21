UBS Group Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Sell

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $155.79 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,710,156 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

