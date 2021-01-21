UChain (UCN) Market Capitalization Tops $15,314.17

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. UChain has a market cap of $15,314.17 and approximately $4,561.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

