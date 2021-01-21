UGAS Market Capitalization Hits $2.81 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $7.72 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00524839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.73 or 0.03817947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

