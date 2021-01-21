UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 134,557 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UGI by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.