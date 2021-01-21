Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.35.

Shares of ULTA opened at $295.40 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $310.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

