Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.31

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 4444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,461 shares of company stock worth $1,806,556 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

