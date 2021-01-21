UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $313.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.70 million and the highest is $340.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $282.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 93,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

