Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

