Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Achieves $90.61 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001887 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $90.61 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00548621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.24 or 0.03861123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

