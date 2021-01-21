Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 5,335 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 13.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $209.93.

