Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.6% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 621.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.91. 4,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,292. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

