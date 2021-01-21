Unified Trust Company N.A. Invests $210,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 167,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,159,043. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

