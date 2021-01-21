UniLend (UFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. UniLend has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

