Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

