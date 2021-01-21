Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSE UL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

