United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

