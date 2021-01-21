United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.95. 307,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,783. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

