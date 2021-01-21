United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 8,709 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after buying an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 41.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 605,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,901,000 after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,263.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 117,056 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,654. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

