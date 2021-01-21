United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys New Shares in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.94.

Shares of AUMN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 18,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,922. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

