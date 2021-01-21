United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.52. The company had a trading volume of 171,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

