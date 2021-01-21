United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

