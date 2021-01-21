United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 21,444 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold makes up approximately 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

EGO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 165,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,972. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

