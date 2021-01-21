United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 472 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $5,233,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. 74,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,076. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

