United Capital Management of KS Inc. Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

