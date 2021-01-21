United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 8.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.22. 30,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.