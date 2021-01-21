United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.30

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.30 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $196,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

